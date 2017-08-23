Brendan Rodgers: Rivaldo Coetzee deal not complete yet

The manager says he wants one or two new faces for the Champions League group stage.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5548309440001-brendan-rodgers-on-rivaldo-coetzee.jpg" />

Brendan Rodgers has said that Celtic will be signing an "outstanding young player" if they complete a deal to take Rivaldo Coetzee to the club, but the deal is not done yet.

Coetzee's club Ajax Cape Town announced on Monday that they had agreed terms on the player's transfer but the Celtic manager said there were still hurdles to clear.

"Well, I believe there's been an agreement but obviously there's medical and whatnot to go through," he said.

"He's an outstanding young player that we think can help us but it's not complete yet."

Celtic have suffered injuries to central defenders and Coetzee could find himself pitched straight into action when a deal is done but Rodgers said the signing wasn't about short-term concerns. He also outlined why he was so keen to add the player to his squad.

"He's obviously in his pre-season as well but it's not just for the now it's for the longer term," he said.

"He's a player that can come straight in.

"He's a full international player and he's got great qualities, good defensive qualities and if we can get that done then it'll be a very good signing for us."

A deal to take Patrick Roberts back to the club has been talked about all summer and Celtic believe they are close to finalising another loan move for the Manchester City winger. Rodgers wouldn't be drawn but did confirm his transfer business wasn't over.

"We'll just see on that one," he said. "There's a couple of things that I would like to have done in the window that'll strengthen us for the season going forward."