Celtic wait on Liverpool result to determine Euro seeding

Celtic will move up to pot three if Hoffenheim knock the Reds out on Wednesday.

Celebrations: Stuart Armstrong and Olivier Ntcham. SNS

Celtic are relying on Hoffenheim knocking out Liverpool to move up to pot three in Thursday's Champions League group stage draw.

The English Premier League side, who lead the tie 2-1, will be in the higher pot for the draw if they complete the job at home on Wednesday.

If they drop into the Europa League then Celtic, as the top seeded side in pot four, would jump up and essentially replace them.

Hoffenheim would go into pot four as the lowest ranked side, equal with RB Leipzig.

Celtic, who are on 42,785 coefficient points, have not been in such a strong position since season 2008/09, when a tally of 52,013 points put them into pot three for the draw.

They would avoid teams like Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma if they were elevated to pot three.

It would also have been possible for Celtic to move up to pot three had Napoli, Olympiacos or Sevilla dropped out on Tuesday but all three sides won their respective ties.

As it stands

The pots will not be determined until Wednesday's five play-offs have been concluded but here is how it stands at the moment.

POT ONE

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Juventus

Benfica

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Shakhtar Donetsk

POT TWO

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla

Manchester City

Porto

Manchester United

POT THREE

Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur

Basel

Olympiacos

Anderlecht

Roma

Besiktas

Liverpool OR Celtic

POT FOUR

Celtic OR Hoffenheim

CSKA Moscow OR Young Boys

Copenhagen OR Qarabag

Sporting CP OR Steaua Bucharest

APOEL Nicosia OR Slavia Prague

Feyenoord

Maribor

RB Leipzig