Celtic wait on Liverpool result to determine Euro seeding
Celtic will move up to pot three if Hoffenheim knock the Reds out on Wednesday.
Celtic are relying on Hoffenheim knocking out Liverpool to move up to pot three in Thursday's Champions League group stage draw.
The English Premier League side, who lead the tie 2-1, will be in the higher pot for the draw if they complete the job at home on Wednesday.
If they drop into the Europa League then Celtic, as the top seeded side in pot four, would jump up and essentially replace them.
Hoffenheim would go into pot four as the lowest ranked side, equal with RB Leipzig.
Celtic, who are on 42,785 coefficient points, have not been in such a strong position since season 2008/09, when a tally of 52,013 points put them into pot three for the draw.
They would avoid teams like Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma if they were elevated to pot three.
It would also have been possible for Celtic to move up to pot three had Napoli, Olympiacos or Sevilla dropped out on Tuesday but all three sides won their respective ties.
As it stands
The pots will not be determined until Wednesday's five play-offs have been concluded but here is how it stands at the moment.
POT ONE
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Benfica
- Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Shakhtar Donetsk
POT TWO
- Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Borussia Dortmund
- Sevilla
- Manchester City
- Porto
- Manchester United
POT THREE
- Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Basel
- Olympiacos
- Anderlecht
- Roma
- Besiktas
- Liverpool OR Celtic
POT FOUR
- Celtic OR Hoffenheim
- CSKA Moscow OR Young Boys
- Copenhagen OR Qarabag
- Sporting CP OR Steaua Bucharest
- APOEL Nicosia OR Slavia Prague
- Feyenoord
- Maribor
- RB Leipzig