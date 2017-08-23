Transfer Talk: Rangers to sign Nemane, new Lennon deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Aaron Nemane: Winger could be moving north of the border. PA

While Celtic are celebrating Champions League qualification some of Scotland's other top sides may also have reason to sing.

It is not because of the payout they will receive as a result of Celtic's hard work, it is as a result of what is happening on the transfer front.

Rangers are closing in on a new signing - Manchester City youngster Aaron Nemane who can play on either wing.

And Hibs are looking to tie Neil Lennon down on a new deal to keep him as manager of the club until 2020.

While we are talking about bosses, Berwick Rangers have got rid of John Coughlin and Ann Budge says Hearts will not rush into choosing their new head coach.

Meanwhile, just days after former Celtic striker Denny Johnstone was linked with Dundee he is now reportedly catching the eye of St Johnstone.

