Pedro Caixinha: I'm not interested in Rangers statistics

The manager says a run of wins will come sooner rather than later for the Ibrox club.

Confident: Caixinha says Rangers will hit form. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that he isn't interested in hearing statistics about his team and is sure that they will put a winning run together soon.

The Ibrox side have one win, one draw and one loss from their three Premiership games so far, meaning Caixinha has a 53% win rate in his 17 games as manager.

Though four points from six have been dropped at home this season, Rangers have a better away record under the Portuguese boss and Caixinha said that a positive like that is the only time he would use statistics.

The team travel to face Ross County this weekend and he said that although his team had a good record on the road every team they face always gives "200%" effort against them.

"I can tell you that I don't like too much statistics," he told Rangers TV.

"Sometimes I use them only when they are in our favour, but since we arrived in all the league matches we have played away we only draw one, which was against Kilmarnock.

"That means the statistic when we play away games is far and away better that we play in Ibrox.

"In all the games we have, and we are going to play, we just need to think about winning.

"We are now looking forward for the next match which for us is always the most important one and we expect the same from all the opponents.

"When they play against Rangers they don't play 100 per cent, they play 200 per cent.

"They give their maximum and the longer the game goes and the result is not in our favour, things will become more difficult because they grow in confidence."

Caixinha added that he was seeing his players forge an identity as a team and that he would reap the rewards of that soon.

"The most important thing for us is always our team," he said. "We are seeing one team that is having one strong identity and one team that is fighting from the beginning until the end.

"If we have that, and we have the quality of players we have, we know that we are going to start winning games and winning games in a row, of course, sooner rather than later.

"But we will have a tough challenge when we travel to Ross County, a difficult team with a very good manager, but we need to think about us and think about working hard to get the three points."