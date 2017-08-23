  • STV
  • MySTV

Pedro Caixinha: I'm not interested in Rangers statistics

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The manager says a run of wins will come sooner rather than later for the Ibrox club.

Confident: Caixinha says Rangers will hit form.
Confident: Caixinha says Rangers will hit form. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that he isn't interested in hearing statistics about his team and is sure that they will put a winning run together soon.

The Ibrox side have one win, one draw and one loss from their three Premiership games so far, meaning Caixinha has a 53% win rate in his 17 games as manager.

Though four points from six have been dropped at home this season, Rangers have a better away record under the Portuguese boss and Caixinha said that a positive like that is the only time he would use statistics.

The team travel to face Ross County this weekend and he said that although his team had a good record on the road every team they face always gives "200%" effort against them.

"I can tell you that I don't like too much statistics," he told Rangers TV.

"Sometimes I use them only when they are in our favour, but since we arrived in all the league matches we have played away we only draw one, which was against Kilmarnock.

"That means the statistic when we play away games is far and away better that we play in Ibrox.

"In all the games we have, and we are going to play, we just need to think about winning.

"We are now looking forward for the next match which for us is always the most important one and we expect the same from all the opponents.

"When they play against Rangers they don't play 100 per cent, they play 200 per cent.

"They give their maximum and the longer the game goes and the result is not in our favour, things will become more difficult because they grow in confidence."

Caixinha added that he was seeing his players forge an identity as a team and that he would reap the rewards of that soon.

"The most important thing for us is always our team," he said. "We are seeing one team that is having one strong identity and one team that is fighting from the beginning until the end.

"If we have that, and we have the quality of players we have, we know that we are going to start winning games and winning games in a row, of course, sooner rather than later.

"But we will have a tough challenge when we travel to Ross County, a difficult team with a very good manager, but we need to think about us and think about working hard to get the three points."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.