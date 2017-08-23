Harry Forrester joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

The 26-year-old English midfielder has been at Rangers since December 2015.

Harry Forrester: Started only one game under Pedro Caixinha. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester has joined English League One side Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has not featured for Rangers since the start of the 2017/18 season and has played only one game during Pedro Caixinha's spell - the manager's first game in charge in March.

Forrester was reportedly told he was not in the manager's plans and he was to find a new club during the summer break.

He has made 44 appearances, scoring eight goals, since moving to Glasgow in December 2015.