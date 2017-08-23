Cedric Kipre signs new Motherwell deal after eight games

The defender has agreed a one-year contract extension after impressing in early matches.

Hit: Kipre's form has brought early reward. SNS Group

Cedric Kipre has extended his contract with Motherwell after just eight games for the club.

The 20-year old joined Stephen Robinson's side in the summer after a trial, agreeing a one-year deal.

The former PSG and Leicester City youngster has impressed in the League Cup and early Premiership fixtures and the club has now tied him down fur a further 12 months.

"I'm very happy here and to be honest I was surprised to sign a new deal so quickly," Kipre told Motherwell's official website.

"It makes it better that people around the club are very happy with me and the fans are as well - so that pushes me to do my best.

"I want to make sure I stay in the team and do my very best every week. I speak with the manager a lot and what I like about him is that he takes care of everyone so I look forward to working with him for another season."

Robinson said he was surprised to see Kipre fulfil his potential so quickly and was pleased to secure the defender on a longer contract.

"We're absolutely delighted Cedric has signed an extended deal as his progress so far has exceeded our expectations," he said.

"We brought him to the club after seeing potential in him, given he is still just 20 years old, but he has really taken to life in Scotland and is enjoying himself.

"The key for Cedric is to continue to improve, continue to show the same sort of progress and if he does that, he'll have an extremely bright future in the game."