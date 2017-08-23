Rangers sign Manchester City's Aaron Nemane on loan

The winger has joined the Ibrox club on a short-term loan until January.

Loan: Nemane has joined Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have announced the signing of Aaron Nemane on loan from Manchester City.

The winger has signed a deal until January.

Nemane is a product of City's youth system and the 19-year old has played in the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup for the English Premier League giants.



The forward becomes Pedro Caixinha's tenth signing of the summer transfer window as he reshapes his squad.

Ryan Jack, Bruno Alves, Daniel Candeias, Fabio Cardoso, Graham Dorrans, Alfredo Morelos, Dalcio, Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena have already joined the club since the end of last season.