Transfer Talk: Walker interest cools, Monaco eye Dembele

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers may wait for Jamie Walker. SNS Group

The eyes of the football world might be on the Champions League draw later but clubs are still working feverishly to settle their squads before next week's deadline.

Rangers' pursuit of Jamie Walker was one of the tales that many expected to run right up to the line but it now looks as if the Ibrox club have cooled their interest... for now.

That does not mean it is all quiet for Pedro Caixinha. He has offloaded Harry Forrester to AFC Wimbledon and brought in Aaron Nemane on loan. What is it about on-loan Manchester City wingers and Glasgow?

Celtic's Moussa Dembele has been attracting interest for a while and it is no surprise the striker has been talked about as a suitable replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

L'Equipe is reporting that the forward is of "particular" interest to Monaco.

Meanwhile, Hearts have brought in some competition for Jack Hamilton in the shape of Jon McLaughlin.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are keen on another English Premier League-based Brazilian while Cristiano Ronaldo might leave Real Madrid in the next seven days. Maybe.

Top stories

Beyond Scotland

The back pages