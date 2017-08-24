Jon Daly urges Hearts to appoint from within once again

The interim boss wants the club to follow the structure that led Robbie Neilson's success.

Hearts interim manager Jon Daly has urged the club to follow the structure of appointing from within after their success under Robbie Neilson.

Daly has been in temporary charge at Tynecastle following Ian Cathro's departure and is on a shortlist of candidates for the full-time post.

With Hearts set to announce Cathro's permanent successor next week, the Irishman can understand any anxiety the board hold about appointing another "rookie manger".

Daly has received plaudits since taking temporary charge and is hopeful Hearts will instead look to the work of Neilson, who led the club to promotion following his own rise from the under 20s.

"I can understand that anxiety completely," he said. "I think when you look at the previous manager he was a young manager, his first managerial job and it was difficult for him so I can understand that.

"I've been in the game for 20 years at a professional level - 10% of that in coaching and the rest playing the game - so I have a decent understanding of what's expected on the football pitch and how to win a game of football.

"Look, it's a decision the board need to make, whether or not they want to go with someone from within."

He added: "Robbie Neilson was a rookie manager and did really well.

"When he left it was at a time when the club weren't expecting him to leave and probably put them in a position where, at the time, they felt there wasn't anyone from within ready to step up and do the job.

"From my point of view, the structure they have used before has worked and I don't see why it wouldn't work again."

Daly will be in charge on Saturday when Hearts travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell on Saturday and expects expects winger Jamie Walker to once again feature.

He said: "It's similar to what we spoke about previously. He's our player and will remain our player until a club meet his valuation.

"At the minute he's in the squad for Saturday, unless there is a late bid between now and then."

Meanwhile, Hearts are set to complete the signing of former Burton Albion goalkeeper John McLaughlin, with Daly impressed by the Edinburgh-born stopper during after a trial.

He said: "The coaching staff have been very impressed by his training level and ability, he will add competition to Jack and Victor.

"The level he has played at in the Championship is very competitive, it's similar to Scotland in that they have to deal with a lot of cross balls and contact, he's well used to that.

"I don't think Jack will go on loan, he's a young goalkeeper we are really happy with and has done well over the last couple of games. John will come in as competition for Jack and Viktor."