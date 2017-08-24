  • STV
  • MySTV

Jon Daly urges Hearts to appoint from within once again

Daryn MacRae

The interim boss wants the club to follow the structure that led Robbie Neilson's success.

Jon Daly: The Hearts interim boss is shortlisted for the full-time position.
Jon Daly: The Hearts interim boss is shortlisted for the full-time position. SNS

Hearts interim manager Jon Daly has urged the club to follow the structure of appointing from within after their success under Robbie Neilson.

Daly has been in temporary charge at Tynecastle following Ian Cathro's departure and is on a shortlist of candidates for the full-time post.

With Hearts set to announce Cathro's permanent successor next week, the Irishman can understand any anxiety the board hold about appointing another "rookie manger".

Daly has received plaudits since taking temporary charge and is hopeful Hearts will instead look to the work of Neilson, who led the club to promotion following his own rise from the under 20s.

"I can understand that anxiety completely," he said. "I think when you look at the previous manager he was a young manager, his first managerial job and it was difficult for him so I can understand that.

"I've been in the game for 20 years at a professional level - 10% of that in coaching and the rest playing the game - so I have a decent understanding of what's expected on the football pitch and how to win a game of football.

"Look, it's a decision the board need to make, whether or not they want to go with someone from within."

He added: "Robbie Neilson was a rookie manager and did really well.

"When he left it was at a time when the club weren't expecting him to leave and probably put them in a position where, at the time, they felt there wasn't anyone from within ready to step up and do the job.

"From my point of view, the structure they have used before has worked and I don't see why it wouldn't work again."

I've been in the game for 20 years at a professional level - 10% of that in coaching and the rest playing the game - so I have a decent understanding of what's expected on the football pitch and how to win a game of football.'
Jon Daly

Daly will be in charge on Saturday when Hearts travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell on Saturday and expects expects winger Jamie Walker to once again feature.

He said: "It's similar to what we spoke about previously. He's our player and will remain our player until a club meet his valuation.

"At the minute he's in the squad for Saturday, unless there is a late bid between now and then."

Meanwhile, Hearts are set to complete the signing of former Burton Albion goalkeeper John McLaughlin, with Daly impressed by the Edinburgh-born stopper during after a trial.

He said: "The coaching staff have been very impressed by his training level and ability, he will add competition to Jack and Victor.

"The level he has played at in the Championship is very competitive, it's similar to Scotland in that they have to deal with a lot of cross balls and contact, he's well used to that.

"I don't think Jack will go on loan, he's a young goalkeeper we are really happy with and has done well over the last couple of games. John will come in as competition for Jack and Viktor."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.