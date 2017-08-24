Champions League: What are best and worst draws for Celtic?

We look at the European giants and potentially weaker opposition the Hoops could face.

Stars: Who will end up at Celtic Park? PA

Now Celtic have caught their breath after the frenetic play-off second leg against Astana, the Scottish champions will be anticipating Thursday's Champions League group stage draw.

They will learn which of Europe's elite sides will be visiting Glasgow from 5pm.

After facing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach last year, Celtic fans will be hoping for a kinder group this time around.

There are no easy teams at this level of competition but Brendan Rodgers could be forgiven for wanting to avoid teams who might add a £100m+ player before the end of the transfer window.

Celtic are in Pot 4 of the draw, with the result elsewhere that would have bumped them up to Pot 3 not materialising.

That raises the chances of drawing one of the English sides in the competition and opens up some interesting possibilities, some more desirable than others.

We have looked at the pots and come up with what look like the best and worst outcomes for the Scottish champions.

Toughest task

Champions: Real Madrid are aiming for a hat-trick of wins. PA

The quality of teams throughout the groups cannot be argued with household names, mega-rich clubs and dangerous teams in every pot.

With teams from the same country being kept apart at this stage there is no possibility of having to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this autumn but the two Spanish giants being in different pots make for some tough choices.

It is possible to draw perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Pot 1 and Barcelona in Pot 2 but the slightly tougher task could be facing back-to-back Champions League winners Real Madrid and a PSG side who have just landed a promising looking Brazilian and are on the brink of signing Kylian Mbappe.

With those two in your group, a third big name would seem like unnecessary punishment but Pot 3 has plenty of danger in it. Napoli or Spurs are the standout names, with the English just shading it.

Toughest group: Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic

Most favourable draw

Reunion: Celtic defeated Spartak in 2012. SNS Group

It is undeniable that landing the biggest names brings the glamour and excitement of the Champions League but for hopes of qualification for Europe after Christmas, it is best to set that aside and look for the potentially weaker sides.

It stands to reason that there are no easy draws but Celtic will feel they have a far stronger chance of realising their ambitions against the lesser lights from each seeding group.

From Pot 1, there is one name that stands out and that is Spartak Moscow.

Russian champions last year, they have not had a European run in a long time and do not boast the full squad of top internationals that others from the top group do.

If the 32 group stage teams were arranged by UEFA coefficient, Spartak would be the third lowest ranked.

Pot 2 is packed with top sides and arguably as strong as the group of top seeds.

Porto look the least difficult opposition despite reaching the last 16 of the competition last season.

The third group has some variety to it and a few sides Celtic would feel they could equal or better but taking into account an easier away game than a trip to Greece or Turkey, Anderlecht could be the best draw.

Best group: Spartak Moscow, Porto, Anderlecht, Celtic

Other attractions

With five English teams in the draw there is a good chance we'll be treated to a Battle of Britain.

That could mean the return of Manchester City or a visit from neighbours United but there is more intrigue in a pairing with Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers has excelled in his only job since leaving Anfield and the build-up to his return would be fascinating.

Drawing Spurs would also make for a reunion with Victor Wanyama coming up against the club where he forged his reputation.

A trip to play Sevilla would a welcome trip down memory lane and with Celtic arguably at their best since the Martin O'Neill era there could be plenty of throwbacks to the memorable 2002-03 campaign.

Basel, the team that knocked Celtic out of the Champions League and into the UEFA Cup that season, are possible opponents, while Porto were the victors in the Seville final.

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Benfica

Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Pot 2

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Paris St Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla

Manchester City

Porto

Manchester United

Pot 3

Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur

Basel

Olympiacos

Anderlecht

Liverpool

Roma

Besiktas

Pot 4

Celtic

CSKA Moscow

Sporting Lisbon

APOEL

Feyenoord

Maribor

Qarabag

RB Leipzig