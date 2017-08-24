Motherwell boss says Cedric Kipre deserved improved deal

Stephen Robinson has handed the defender a new deal after just eight games.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5550160079001-kipre-deserves-first-team-level-deal-says-stephen-robinson.jpg" />

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says Cedric Kipre deserved a new deal despite having only been at Fir Park for just over a month.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Leicester defender joined the Steelmen in July on an initial one-year contract.

Having impressed Robinson in the League Cup and opening Premiership fixtures, the club have now tied the 20-year-old down for a further 12 months on improved terms.

Robinson said: "The first time I saw him was in a trial game down in England and I had a real belief he had the tools to go very far in the game.

"We brought him and had a look at him and we just felt we had to put him up on the level with the other first team players because he is a first team player.

"When you take a young boy in it's always a bit of a gamble but he has really come to fruition and I thought he deserved that extension. It also gives us that bit of security as well."

Robinson believes improvements made by the Frenchman over the course of his first eight games point to the potential he has.

He said: "We always knew he was quick and strong, and decent on the ball, he was never going to lose those attributes.

"But he's still lots to improve, his positioning has come on the last few weeks and I just think he will keep getting better and better.

"The raw ingredients that he has got are just the basics and I'm sure he will just keep improving."