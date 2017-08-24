Albion Rovers thrown out of cup for ineligible player

Lowland League side Spartans will now face Linfield in the Challenge Cup second round.

Brian Kerr: No further progress in cup for manager's Albion Rovers side. SNS

Albion Rovers have been thrown out of the Scottish Challenge Cup and fined £2000 for fielding an ineligible player.

The League One club defeated Spartans on penalties in the first round after a 0-0 draw but failed to register debutant midfielder Liam McGuigan.

The Lowland League side will now host Linfield instead in the second round on September 2.

At a SPFL hearing on Thursday, the Wee Rovers pleaded guilty to breaching the competition's regulations, with the governing body annulling the result of the first-round tie and awarding Spartans a 3-0 win.

McGuigan was brought on as a substitute by manager Brian Kerr as Albion won 5-4 in the shootout.

He was previously part of Rovers' development squad.