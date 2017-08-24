Albion Rovers thrown out of cup for ineligible player
Lowland League side Spartans will now face Linfield in the Challenge Cup second round.
Albion Rovers have been thrown out of the Scottish Challenge Cup and fined £2000 for fielding an ineligible player.
The League One club defeated Spartans on penalties in the first round after a 0-0 draw but failed to register debutant midfielder Liam McGuigan.
The Lowland League side will now host Linfield instead in the second round on September 2.
At a SPFL hearing on Thursday, the Wee Rovers pleaded guilty to breaching the competition's regulations, with the governing body annulling the result of the first-round tie and awarding Spartans a 3-0 win.
McGuigan was brought on as a substitute by manager Brian Kerr as Albion won 5-4 in the shootout.
He was previously part of Rovers' development squad.