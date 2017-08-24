Partick Thistle's Callum Booth ruled out for twelve weeks

Thistle are in the market to sign a defender after the injury blow.

Blow: Booth was injured against St Johnstone. SNS Group

Partick Thistle are looking to sign a defender before the transfer deadline after Callum Booth was ruled out for three months.

Booth was injured in a clash with St Johnstone's Alan Mannus last weekend and was substituted immediately.

Thistle manager Alan Archibald revealed that the player has suffered an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament and has been told he will be sidelined for around 12 weeks.

The full-back has played in all but one of Thistle's games this season as they've progressed in the League Cup but had a difficult start in the Premiership.