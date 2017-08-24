St Johnstone sign Denny Johnstone on season-long loan

The striker is likely to be in Tommy Wright's squad to face Celtic on Saturday.

Return: Denny Johnstone is back in Scottish football. SNS Group

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Denny Johnstone on a season-long loan from Colchester United.

The striker is expected to go straight into the squad for Saturday's match at Celtic Park, pending international clearance.

Johnstone is a product of Celtic's youth system but moved to Birmingham City in 2014.

He spent time on loan at Macclesfield Town, Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Morton before moving to Colchester last year.

Tommy Wright said he caught the eye during his time in Greenock and the manager was delighted to take him to McDiarmid Park.

"I am pleased to get him," he said. "He has got quality and in the market we are in, it is a great option.

"He will improve the team. He is only 22, he has a presence and when you look at his record in the Championship with Morton, he scored 14 or 15 goals in 30 games or so, and we want to try to get him back to that."

Johnstone's first match looks like being at the club where he learned his trade and he said it would be special if St Johnstone could end the champions' long unbeaten domestic run.

Asked what it would mean to be the one who brought the Hoops' record to an end, he said: "It would be massive.

"That would be the best scenario, fingers crossed. I had a look at the fixtures and it was a funny one when I saw it and I am delighted that hopefully I will be in the squad for that one.

"I am very much looking forward to going back there."

He added: "Callum McGregor was in the same reserves side as I was and now he is flourishing.

"They are absolutely flying and they still have that record going and all the teams will be desperate to take that away from them as soon as possible."