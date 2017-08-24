  • STV
  • MySTV

St Johnstone sign Denny Johnstone on season-long loan

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The striker is likely to be in Tommy Wright's squad to face Celtic on Saturday.

Return: Denny Johnstone is back in Scottish football.
Return: Denny Johnstone is back in Scottish football. SNS Group

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Denny Johnstone on a season-long loan from Colchester United.

The striker is expected to go straight into the squad for Saturday's match at Celtic Park, pending international clearance.

Johnstone is a product of Celtic's youth system but moved to Birmingham City in 2014. 

He spent time on loan at Macclesfield Town, Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Morton before moving to Colchester last year.

Tommy Wright said he caught the eye during his time in Greenock and the manager was delighted to take him to McDiarmid Park.

"I am pleased to get him," he said. "He has got quality and in the market we are in, it is a great option.

"He will improve the team. He is only 22, he has a presence and when you look at his record in the Championship with Morton, he scored 14 or 15 goals in 30 games or so, and we want to try to get him back to that."

Johnstone's first match looks like being at the club where he learned his trade and he said it would be special if St Johnstone could end the champions' long unbeaten domestic run. 

Asked what it would mean to be the one who brought the Hoops' record to an end, he said: "It would be massive.

"That would be the best scenario, fingers crossed. I had a look at the fixtures and it was a funny one when I saw it and I am delighted that hopefully I will be in the squad for that one.

"I am very much looking forward to going back there."

He added: "Callum McGregor was in the same reserves side as I was and now he is flourishing. 

"They are absolutely flying and they still have that record going and all the teams will be desperate to take that away from them as soon as possible."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.