Archibald refuses to panic over his worst league start

Partick Thistle have yet to pick up a point from their first three league games.

Alan Archibald says he is not panicking over Partick Thistle's poor start to the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership campaign despite it being the worst since since he took charge.

The longest-serving manager in the top flight stepped into the role in January 2013 and had picked up points in the opening game of every league campaign since.

Thistle have lost all three of their opening fixtures this year, though, falling to Hibernian, Celtic and St Johnstone.

Archibald knows that despite suffering lengthy runs of bad form in the past his side have always managed to get into their stride eventually.

"We have guys in here who have been there before and I think that's good," he said.

"We don't want to be there but we can lean on that experience. The only difference is we've not won a game and usually we've won a game by this stage.

"I don't think we've lost the first game of the season since I've taken over. That's been a big disappointment but we've not had a look at the league table. We've not really looked at it and panicked."

'I think your form always concerns you. You're under pressure in every game you go into.' Alan Archibald

He added: "The positive is we're still in touching distance from everyone else but that will not continue for a long time.

"I think your form always concerns you. You're under pressure in every game you go into. If you put in back-to-back performances without victories it puts you under pressure, we know that, of course it concerns you.

"But I believe in what we've got in the dressing room, we've got a better squad of players, a better strength than what we had last season so hopefully that will get us through."

In 2013/14, the Firhill side drew 0-0 with Dundee United on the first weekend of the season and beat Ross County 4-0 on day one of the following campaign.

They had a goalless draw with Hamilton Accies at the start of 2015/16 and beat Inverness Caley Thistle 2-0 in the first game last year.