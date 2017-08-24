Celtic draw Bayern Munich and PSG in Champions League

The Scottish champions will also play Anderlecht, of Belgium, in Group B.

Champions League: Scott Brown will be hoping for more celebrations in Group B. SNS

Celtic have been drawn in Group B of the 2017/18 Champions League along with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht.

Brendan Rodgers' side booked their place in the group stages for the second consecutive season with a 8-4 aggregate win over Astana on Tuesday.

They were one of the last sides to be drawn out of pot four at the event in Monaco.

Celtic last faced Bayern Munich and Anderlecht when the three sides were drawn together in the 2003/04 tournament.

They held Bayern Munich to a 0-0 at Celtic Park before losing 2-1 in Bavaria. They beat Anderlecht 3-1 at home that season but lost 1-0 in Belgium.

The most expensive player in the world, Neymar, will come to Glasgow with PSG.

Celtic played the French side in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1995 when they won 1-0 and 3-0.

The Hoops previously knocked Linfield out 6-0 on aggregate and then Rosenborg with a 1-0 away win to progress in the competition.

They did not concede a goal until their sixth and final match of the qualifiers when they lost 4-3 to Astana in Kazakhstan.

Last season, Celtic finished fourth in their group, behind Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.