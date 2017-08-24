  • STV
McInnes: I did not expect any Dons in Scotland squad

Daryn MacRae

The Aberdeen boss has told his players to remain patient and keep performing well.

Derek McInnes has said he did not expect any of his Aberdeen players to be called up to the Scotland squad despite their 100% winning start to the season.

The Pittodrie side sit joint top of the Scottish Premiership with three wins from three and finished runners-up last time out but Scotland boss Gordon Strachan opted against calling up any of McInnes' men.

The Aberdeen manager said his players have to patient and keep performing well due to how tough a task it is to break into the senior national set up.

He said: "The disappointment gets less and less because you are not really anticipating the players to be in. I think it is difficult to get into the squad.

"I've said before the players just have to be patient and keep their performances high so I wasn't really expecting any of the players to be in the senior squad whilst you are always hopeful.

"We're delighted to have both Scott McKenna and Scott Wright in the under 21 squad. It's a good boost for both lads and well deserved."

The Dons head to Firhill to take on Partick Thistle on Saturday, a venue where they ran out 6-0 victors at the end of last season.

On that occasion wide man Wright bagged a hat-trick and McInnes believes the youngster has pushed on since then.

"I think we are getting far more rounded performances from Scott," said McInnes. "He's becoming more aware of his positional sense.

"The ability to take people on and be that positive is something he has always had but he is getting that maturity. The biggest factor is confidence, I think he now feels that he is a first team player.

"It has been difficult for our young wide players watching Hayes and McGinn but I think the confidence from the last Thistle game he has taken on now into his last few performances."

