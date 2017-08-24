Celtic face 'massive challenges' says assistant manager

Celtic number two Chris Davies reacted to the Champions League Group B draw.

Chris Davies says Celtic face "two massive challenges" in Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain after drawing them in the Champions League but it's Anderlecht who they will be looking to exploit.

The Parkhead side were drawn in Group B after being one of the last teams out of pot four at the event in Monaco.

Celtic will welcome some of the most prestigious players in the world with the likes of Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller set to come up against them.

Assistant manager Davies is happy with the draw and is looking forward to the European nights that lie ahead.

"We've got two massive challenges there obviously in Bayern Munich and PSG," he said. "And Anderlecht are a team we can probably look at and try to exploit.

"I think it's a strong group, they're all strong groups, but it's good to take a step back and look at how big a job it is to qualify.

"It's great for the city of Glasgow, the country and Scottish football. Massive credit should go to the players and manager, it should never be taken for granted."

On paper the group looks challenging for Celtic but Davies believes his side are capable of pulling off results based on what he has witnessed so far.

"Last season we showed as the group stages went on we got better and better, our performances improved," he said.

"In qualifying we didn't concede a goal until Tuesday night and we were strong away from home as well, so there are lots of positives.

"I think if we're still in Europe after Christmas, whether that's in the Champions League or the Europa League, it would be a fantastic achievement for us and a progression on last year."

He's also excited about the prospect of coming up against PSG's summer signing Neymar again, who faced Celtic when he was part of the Barcelona side last season.

"He's one of the world's best players so we're looking forward to playing him again," he added. "The players will know about him as an opponent, but there are lots of good players at these clubs."