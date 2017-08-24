  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic face 'massive challenges' says assistant manager

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Celtic number two Chris Davies reacted to the Champions League Group B draw.

Chris Davies says Celtic face "two massive challenges" in Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain after drawing them in the Champions League but it's Anderlecht who they will be looking to exploit.

The Parkhead side were drawn in Group B after being one of the last teams out of pot four at the event in Monaco.

Celtic will welcome some of the most prestigious players in the world with the likes of Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller set to come up against them.

Assistant manager Davies is happy with the draw and is looking forward to the European nights that lie ahead.

"We've got two massive challenges there obviously in Bayern Munich and PSG," he said. "And obviously Anderlecht are a team we can probably look at and try to exploit.

"I think it's a strong group, they're all strong groups, but it's good to take a step back and look at how big a job it is to qualify.

"It's great for the city of Glasgow, the country and Scottish football. Massive credit should go to the players and manager, it should never be taken for granted."

On paper the group looks challenging for Celtic but Davies believes his side are capable of pulling off results based on what he has witnessed so far.

"Last season we showed as the group stages went on we got better and better, our performances improved," he said. 

"In qualifying we didn't concede a goal until Tuesday night and we were strong away from home as well, so there are lots of positives. 

"I think if we we're still in Europe after Christmas, whether that's in the Champions League or the Europa League, it would be a fantastic achievement for us and a progression on last year."

He's also excited about the prospect of coming up against Neymar again, who faced Celtic when he was part of the Barcelona side last season.

"He's one of the world's best players so we're looking forward to playing him again," he added. "The players will know about him as an opponent, but there are lots of good players at these clubs."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.