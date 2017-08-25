Dates for Celtic's Champions League fixtures confirmed

The Scottish champions face Bayern Munich, PSG and Anderlecht in Group B.

Glamour: Celtic fans will welcome Bayern and PSG. SNS Group

Celtic will kick off their Champions League group stage campaign with a home match against Paris St-Germain.

Brendan Rodgers' side learned on Thursday evening that they will face Bayern Munich, PSG and Anderlecht in Group B of the competition as they aim to improve on last year's adventure and secure European football after Christmas.

Now the group fixtures have been confirmed, all eyes will be on the group opener which sees French giants PSG bring Neymar to Glasgow on Tuesday, September 12.

That mouthwatering fixture is followed by a trip to Belgium to play Anderlecht on Wednesday, September 27.

Celtic are then on the road again on Wednesday, October 18 to face Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena before the return match against the Bundesliga champions at Celtic Park on Tuesday, October 31.

Next up is a visit to the Parc des Princes to play PSG again on Wednesday, November 22 before Tuesday, December 5 brings the final group match against Anderlecht at Celtic Park.

Celtic's Champions League Group B fixtures