Watch Champions League highlights of Astana 4-3 Celtic

Celtic reached the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night but only after a dramatic night in Kazakhstan.

After a thumping 5-0 win at Celtic Park gave them a huge advantage in the tie, they were put under pressure by the Kazakh champions in the return match.

Celtic had early chances but fell behind when Kristoffer Ajer diverted a shot into his own net. The response was almost immediate with Scott Sinclair equalising for the visitors.

That away goal looked to have put the tie beyond all reasonable doubt but Astana flew out of the blocks in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession through Serikzhan Muzhikov and Patrick Twumasi.

That burst gave Astana a flicker of hope and it increased when Twumasi scored their fourth with 20 minutes left. Any nerves from Celtic were extinguished when Olivier Ntcham scored their second of the night after 80 minutes.

Leigh Griffiths then wrapped up the scoring in the dying minutes of the tie.