Tierney: Celtic are 'buzzing' for Champions League

The defender says matches against Europe's best are what he wants as a footballer.

Kieran Tierney has said that Celtic are excited about the prospect of facing Europe's finest in the Champions League and will give their all to succeed.

Thursday's group stage draw set up big nights against Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Anderlecht. Tierney was eagerly anticipating the arrival of big names in Glasgow and said that feeling was shared throughout the club.

"That's what you want as a footballer," he said. "You're in the biggest tournament there is so to go out there and play against the best is what you want to do.

"Everyone at Celtic is buzzing off Champions League football again. The club's absolutely delighted to be there and it's great for everyone."

Celtic kick off their campaign against PSG and while team-mate Olivier Ntcham has suggested the French giants might be caught a little cold, Tierney said they would be well warned that Celtic will be doing everything they can to get off to a good start.

"You don't know if they'll be complacent at all because everybody knows what Celtic Park is like and everybody knows the atmosphere," he said. "They'll be under no illusions, we're going to do work hard and do our best.

"We'll look to do well in every game and take what we can."

The Scotland star pointed to last year's experiences as proof that Celtic can compete with the very best and could go into the group confident of giving a good account of themselves.

"Man City are looking to win tournaments like this and we drew with them twice," he said.

"So it gives us confidence. Last year was a first taster for Champions League football for a lot of us and it was a good experience going into this season.

"It is a hard draw but we knew were going to get that. I am looking forward to it.

"You are always confident, there is no reason why not. We are there for a reason.

"We have done well in the qualifiers to get there so we will go in there confident.

"We will work hard on the training ground and do our best."