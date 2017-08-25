Transfer Talk: Spartak want Simunovic, Burke joins WBA

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Spartak have been tracking Simunovic SNS Group

Celtic have learned their Champions League opponents and the focus will now turn to just what they need to make their mark in Europe.

Peter Lawwell had barely taken in the news that he would be welcoming Bayern Munich, PSG and Anderlecht to Celtic Park before he was asked about reinforcements to help Brendan Rodgers take the team forward.

The chief executive said there was work in progress on "one or two" targets they hope to land before deadline day.

Celtic might have to fend off interest in players they already have, though.

Spartak Moscow are said to be keen on Jozo Simunovic and with defensive injuries already a concern, they will get little encouragement.

Scotland winger Oliver Burke was applauded for making the move abroad last year when he signed for RB Leipzig but it has not worked out for the youngster and he is returning to the UK.

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly paid £15m to give him a crack at the Premier League.

St Johnstone have added a new face in the shape of Denny Johnstone but they are ready to say goodbye to a familiar one.

Chris Millar has been told he is not part of their plans and the long-serving player is on the lookout for a new club.

