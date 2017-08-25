Hearts complete signing of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin

The Scot has signed a one-year deal at Tynecastle and goes straight into the squad.

Challenge: Jon McLaughlin will vie with Jack Hamilton for starting place. SNS Group

Hearts have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 29-year old goalkeeper arrives in Edinburgh after a career in England where he played around 300 times for Bradford City and Burton Albion.

STV understands McLaughlin has been recruited as the club's new first choice keeper, though Jack Hamilton will start the match against Motherwell on Saturday.

McLaughlin, who was born in Edinburgh, was part of the Burton Albion side that won promotion last season and is keen to get started on a fresh challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm really pleased and obviously really looking forward to signing for a massive club like this," he told Hearts TV.

"It's my home town so it's a fantastic feeling and its been great to be training with the lads for a few days and I'm now just looking forward to getting on with the serious work."

He added: "You always want to be at clubs where you're competitive and you're looking to achieve things.

"Obviously last year was a great year for us at Burton, going into the Championship, but ultimately as a footballer you want to win things.

"You don't want to be battling relegation or losing games so that's definitely part of it, seeing such a strong setup here and a club that are moving again in the right direction, that I want to become a part of and try to help."