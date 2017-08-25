Pedro Caixinha: No road back to Ibrox for O'Halloran

The Rangers boss says the attacker's St Johnstone form makes no difference.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said Michael O'Halloran is not his type of player and has no long-term future at Ibrox.

The forward has been moved out to St Johnstone on loan and has quickly regained his best form at his former club, scoring four goals in three Premiership games while Rangers have struggled to win games.

That has sparked some fans to ponder if he will be recalled to Ibrox in January but Caixinha was adamant the 26-year old's Rangers career is over.

"He's not my type of player," he said. "He's not the type of player Rangers needs.

"You need to see that sometimes if you take the same person to different contests, is he going to give you the same?

"That's what you need to understand. In my opinion he does not have [what you need] to play for Rangers."

He added: "[The reason] is up to me and him to discuss it and I'm not going to discuss it.

"I'm just telling you that in different scenarios he will have different answers and you are seeing that at the moment."

Caixinha also addressed the form of others who have exited the club this summer.

Joe Garner, Martyn Waghorn and Barrie Mckay have all made strong starts to the season and their former manager said he was pleased to see them doing well.

"I wish them all the best," he said. "They are not Rangers players any more.

"Of course I appreciate all the work they have been doing with us but it's a totally different situation to wear this badge. I just wish them all the best and that they keep scoring for their new clubs now."