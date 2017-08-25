  • STV
Scotland's Robert Snodgrass joins Aston Villa on loan

Daryn MacRae

The winger follows international teammate Oliver Burke to the Midlands.

Robert Snodgrass: The West Ham winger has joined Championship side Aston Villa on loan. SNS

Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass has joined English Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old follows compatriot Oliver Burke in completing a move to the Midlands this week after the youngster joined West Brom in a £15m deal.

Snodgrass has failed to hold down a regular spot in Slavan Bilic's West Ham side since leaving Hull in January and will now be reunited with former boss Steve Bruce in Birmingham.

He told the club's website: "I am delighted to join.

"I have had offers from other clubs but it was an easy decision to come here. You see the name Aston Villa with all its history, tradition, fanbase and it's a place you want to come to.

"Seeing it in the Championship doesn't look right. I want to be part of that journey back up to the Premier League. I am raring to go."

On Thursday, Burke penned a five-year deal with the Baggies after German outfit RB Leipzig accepted a bid believed to be in the region of £15m for the 20-year-old.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said: "We're really pleased to get him in - the lad has got a tremendous talent.

"He's got a fantastic, raw ability but he has now also got the experience of going away from the comfort of his own area to a foreign country and experiencing life.

"He's gained the experience of playing for a top club in the Bundesliga with top coaches. That will have broadened his horizons and been good for his development."

