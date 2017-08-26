Transfer Talk: Lennon wants new Hibs deal, Stockley exit

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Neil Lennon wants to stay at Easter Road. SNS Group

Before we get to matchday four in the SPFL, we have to touch on the transfer news first.

Earlier this week it emerged Hibernian were wanting to tie Neil Lennon down on a new deal and he has now confirmed he is keen for this to happen, saying signing it would be a "no brainer".

Meanwhile, Aberdeen could be set to lose Jayden Stockley. The striker has been linked with a move back to English League Two side Exeter.

And former Celtic youngster Stuart Findlay has returned to Kilmarnock, joining them on a four-month loan deal from Newcastle.

