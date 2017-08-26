A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

There were 16 goals across the four games in the top flight.

Aberdeen celebrated at Firhill against Partick Thistle. SNS

Celtic were knocked off the top of the Scottish Premiership table after dropping two points in a 1-draw 1 with St Johnstone.

Brendan Rodgers' side looked set to lose their incredible unbeaten domestic run with Steven MacLean scoring after 39 minutes but Callum McGregor found a crucial equaliser 11 minutes from the end.

Saints midfielder Murray Davidson suffered a serious head knock and facial injury after just three minutes and had to be taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Aberdeen scored a late winner in an exciting seven-goal thriller at Firhill, beating Partick Thistle 4-3.

Seven different goalscorers hit the back of the net as the Dons maintained their winning run this season and Thistle lost their fourth on the trot.

Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean and Scott Wright scored for the visitors before substitute Adam Rooney hit the 84th minute decider.

Chris Erskine netted his 50th goal for Partick Thistle, Kris Doolan added another which now means he has scored against every team in Scotland's top flight. Niall Keown bagged Thistle's third.

Hamilton Accies mounted a late comeback against Kilmarnock to secure a 2-2 draw at Rugby Park and maintain their fourth-placed spot in the table.

A Louis Longridge own goal and Lee Erwin strike put the home side ahead but Giannis Skondras and Ali Crawford, from the spot, won Accies a share of the points.

Meanwhile, at Fir Park, a stunning Louis Moult strike into the top corner secured Motherwell all three points against Hearts.

Kyle Lafferty had put the visitors ahead with his first league goal in maroon but Ryan Bowman equalised before Moult struck the 41st-minute winner.