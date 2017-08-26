Wright: MacLean was 'only joking' with goal against Celtic

Tommy Wright said his player thought he was offside but hit the ball regardless.

SNS

Tommy Wright said Steven MacLean was "only joking" when he netted against Celtic because he thought he was in an offside position.

St Johnstone held the Scottish champions to a 1-1 draw at Parkhead as both sides dropped their first points of the season.

MacLean's first-half strike looked to be ending Celtic's 52-game unbeaten run in domestic competitions but Callum McGregor equalised with 11 minutes to go.

Wright was still delighted with his side's point and was relieved his striker decided to gamble on his first-half shot.

"I thought he was offside, without a doubt," he said after the game. "Steven told us at half time he was only joking putting it in the net so just as well it went in.

"I thought it was a great performance, we came to press them when we can and I thought we did that. We kept the ball better than we have in the past and had a great chance to make it 2-0.

"We knew we would be under pressure for long periods in the second half. We wanted to hold on because we deserved something from the game after the amount we put in.

"They get so much in the last period of the game, they kept coming and coming but we made it difficult for them."

Wright also provided an update on Murray Davidson who was stretchered off just three minutes into the game and taken to hospital.

The midfielder's head knock and facial injury held play up for six minutes as he received treatment from both club's medical staff.

"We think he's getting out now," he said. "He wasn't unconscious for the whole six minutes, he was conscious when he left the pitch.

"He lost a couple of teeth, it was an unfortunate incident. I was pleased the medical team did enough to get him sorted and get him off the pitch.

"Hopefully we can now pick him up on the way home."