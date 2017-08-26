Aberdeen deserved to win seven-goal thriller says McInnes

The Dons moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 4-3 win over Thistle.

Derek McInnes enjoyed watching his side clinch a dramatic victory. SNS

Derek McInnes said his Aberdeen side deserved to take all three points from the exciting seven-goal thriller at Firhill.

Substitute Adam Rooney scored six minutes from the end to seal a 4-3 win over Partick Thistle, to maintain their winning run this season and move them top of the league.

Aberdeen are now the only side in the Scottish Premiership to have won all four of their opening matches after Celtic and St Johnstone drew 1-1 across the city.

McInnes was delighted to be heading north with all three points, saying: "At 3-3 I don't think anyone on the pitch settled for that, it was all about trying to win the game.

"It doesn't matter if it was the fourth game of the season or the 34th. For us it's all about winning the game and it's something that's always been a part of us at Aberdeen, to have that mentality to go and win tight games like that.

"Even with new players it pleases me no end we still have that characteristic, desire and confidence to go and win the game.

"It was no more than what we deserved. I thought Thistle were good value, Alan set his team up to dominate possession and it looked as if it was who could look after the ball better and bring that quality in the final bit.

"I think we had that wee bit more quality in the final bit to edge out a narrow victory. I feel we deserved it."

Meanwhile, McInnes revealed Jayden Stockley could be on the verge of leaving the club before Thursday's transfer deadline day.

The striker has been linked with a move back to English League Two side Exeter this weekend.

McInnes added: "We're in talks with a club about Jayden and there might be a bit more to say on that at the beginning of next week. There might be something happening with that."