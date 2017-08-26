  • STV
Martin Canning pleased to take momentum into Celtic clash

STV

Hamilton Accies came from behind to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock.

Hamilton Accies' Ali Crawford celebrates after making it 2-2.
Hamilton Accies' Ali Crawford celebrates after making it 2-2. SNS

Martin Canning feels Hamilton Accies will go into their clash with Celtic on a roll after fighting back for a 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock.

Accies looked dead and buried after allowing the hosts to move two goals up at Rugby Park, with Louis Longridge's early own goal and a tidy Lee Erwin finish.

But the Lanarkshire men - already in high spirits after back-to-back wins over Dundee and Hibernian - battled back for another valuable point as Ali Crawford tucked away a late penalty after Giannis Skondras had given them a lifeline.

The draw keeps Accies in fourth and Canning hopes the confidence from their early results can help them march on.

"At 2-0 down you think it's going to be difficult but the fighting spirit was great," he said. "Maybe if we hadn't got two wins previously we wouldn't have won a point here.

"But momentum is massive in football. We want to keep that. Celtic at home next will be a big ask but I am just delighted with how we have started.

"We are six ahead of Killie and seven ahead of Partick and we would have taken that at the start of the season.

"We got a lot of credit after Hibs for getting the ball down and dominating. This was the other side at 2-0 down. We showed that we can dig deep when we need to. That was pleasing."

