Kris Doolan ends personal frustration with landmark goal

The striker has now scored against every Scottish Premiership side.

Partick Thistle captain Kris Doolan hit another record on Saturday. SNS

Kris Doolan says he can finally end a run of personal frustration after scoring against Aberdeen and smashing another landmark at Partick Thistle.

The Jags forward netted his side's second strike against Aberdeen on Saturday in the dramatic 4-3 defeat in the Scottish Premiership, meaning he has now scored against all 11 top flight sides.

The striker started his run when Thistle won promotion in 2013, opening his account against Ross County in a 3-1 win.

Doolan admitted not scoring against Aberdeen has long been a grievance he has wanted to put right and even though it wasn't enough to seal the points at the weekend it's another achievement that will help boost his own self confidence.

"That's every team in the Premiership ticked off the list," he said. "Aberdeen was the only team so on one hand I was delighted but I was hoping it would have meant something so I'm disappointed.

"It's up there [in terms of my own personal achievements]. Every time I hit another barrier and smash through something it gives me a lot of confidence. There's always a record to be broken so I keep looking up the way.

"Because it's been there for the last couple of years it's been something that's always been in the back of my mind every time we play Aberdeen.

"It's great to get that monkey off my back, it was annoying me a bit. It felt as if every time I played against Aberdeen I couldn't score against but that's it put to bed now.

"It was good to get it and that's me back to the start to go through them all again."