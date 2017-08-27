Transfer Talk: Celtic's Coetzee deal falls through

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Blow: Rodgers will need to find an alternative. SNS Group

It's all gone quiet.

The transfer deadline might be only days away but there's no sign of a late flurry of activity in the Premiership.

Celtic seemed to have their final targets lined up but will be forced into a rethink after Ajax Cape Town announced that Rivaldo Coetzee had an issue with his medical and won't be moving to Glasgow on a permanent basis.

With injuries in central defence and their chosen new recruit now staying put in South Africa, the last thing Brendan Rodgers needs is to see Champions League competition adding to their firepower. PSG's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe isn't showing any signs of letting up but there could be plenty snags before the window closes.

Elsewhere, Everton's spending spree is continuing and they loos to rival Chelsea for Jamie Vardy's signature, while Arsenal look like they'll be losing quite a few before Thursday.

