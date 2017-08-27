Rooney targets Dons starting spot after Firhill goal

Adam Rooney says he's prepared to battle to selected ahead of Stevie May.

Winner: Rooney came off the bench to score. SNS Group

Adam Rooney came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner for Aberdeen and then warned the club's other forwards he wants to be the main man in attack.

Rooney's header secured a 4-3 victory for his side against Partick Thistle at Firhill and maintained the Dons' winning start to the Premiership season.

The Irishman has suffered a thigh injury that has kept him out and he has seen summer signing Stevie May take the starting spot as centre-forward. Rooney said there was nothing new in having competition but that he would work to reclaim a starting place.

"I've been here and there has always been strikers coming in and I've always held my own so it's not going to be any different," he said.

"I want to play every week and anyone in the team will say that. You don't want to be sitting on the bench. You want to be playing as a striker you want to be up there scoring goals and helping the team and win games.

"To come on and make an impact after that frustrating injury feels like the season has only really started now.

"I'm delighted, it's nice to score a winner but the main thing was four wins out of four for us."