Daly: I don't know how defeat affects job prospects

The interim Hearts manager saw his side lose 2-1 to Motherwell at Fir Park.

Blow: Daly saw his Hearts side beaten. SNS Group

Jon Daly's hopes of landing the Hearts job on a permanent basis were struck a blow on Saturday with defeat to Motherwell and he says he has no idea who will be appointed to the role.

Hearts are expected to make an announcement this week on the long term successor to Ian Cathro and Daly's work as caretaker has put him firmly in the mix, with Steven Pressley and Paul Hartley leading candidates.

A win against Stephen Robinson's side would have bolstered Daly's case but after taking the lead through Kyle Lafferty, the Edinburgh side were pegged back and then defeated as Ryan Bowman and Louis Moult scored for Motherwell.

"A defeat isn't nice," Daly said. "In terms of the job I don't know what the club are thinking.

"I think we played better, on the ball we passed it a lot better, but were probably let down in the final third.

"Today we didn't deal with their decisions and didn't make the right ones ourselves."

He added: "The club have made the statement that they will make the decision next week, and I would imagine next week at some stage there will be a decision made on the role, it gives more clarity to the situation."