Lennon values McGinn at £5m after rejecting Forest bid

Mark Warburton's team have had an offer for Hibernian's John McGinn rejected.

Bid: Forest made an offer for McGinn. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has said that he believes John McGinn is worth £5m after ridiculing Nottingham Forest for what he thinks was a derisory bid for the midfielder.

The English side, managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, made an offer that Lennon said was in the region of £750,000 for the 22-year old, who has three Scotland caps.

Lennon said that was far from the club's valuation and when asked if the offer was disrespectful to the league, suggested the low bid may have been to "unsettle" McGinn.

"They need to come back with far more money than what they're offering at the minute," the Hibs boss said.

"If they do... fine, the club has a decision to make. We have got a valuation and if it is met it is the club's decision.

"I do think, looking at him today at times, the speculation affected him. He was in and out of the game but it's something we don't need at the moment.

"(Maybe it was) to unsettle the player? Which doesn't please me. Maybe Mark might see it differently.

"I would value John at £5million, but there has been no bid in our valuation that has come in. We are in negotiations to renew his contract if we can so it's just a waiting game."

Lennno was speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Park and he believed his side did more than enough to earn three points. Kevin Holt put the hosts ahead from the spot before Anthony Stokes equalised in a game where Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain was a stand-out performer.

"We bombarded them," he said. "I'm annoyed because we gave a goal head start cheaply.

"Dundee were in our box twice in the first half, and in the second half it was all one-way traffic.

"(I am) very pleased with the level of performance, the chances created and the intensity of play and will to win.

"The only thing that doesn't please me is the scoreline because we should have been out of sight."