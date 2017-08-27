  • STV
Caixinha: There's more to come from Pena and Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers manager said it was important to get back to winning ways against Ross County.

Encouraged: Caixinha was pleased with his side's performance.
Encouraged: Caixinha was pleased with his side's performance. SNS Group

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha said it will take time for his summer signing Carlos Pena to hit form but said he was pleased with his team after their 3-1 win at Ross County.

A double from Alfredo Morelos and a strike from Eduardo Herrera gave Rangers three points in Dingwall. Both were summer arrivals along with Pena and Caixinha said the midfielder, the most expensive of his new recruits, would get up to speed soon.

"He is going to get used (to the Scottish game) and he will get the right rhythm," Caixinha said. "It's about games and minutes, about getting a rhythm from playing.

"He will be a totally different player, I know. I have no doubts about the type of player we have.

"I think all of them are going to be interesting players. They're team players.

"I think Alfredo is a goalscorer and he is scoring goals. He will continue scoring goals.

"Strikers live for goals. Morales is scoring so he is getting confidence. Herrera really needed this because he is a hard worker, he is desperate to score goals.

"He is a guy who works really hard and of course he will keep working hard but he has more confidence when he is in front of goal and has the final shot."

After dropping five points in their opening three games, victory against the Staggies was a huge boost to the manager and he said that the result was hugely important.

"It's back to winnings ways which is the most important thing," he said.

"Games like this teach us that the games are about winning. Sometimes you need to suffer or can't play the best way, but the game is still about winning.

"So I'm pleased with the work of the boys and I'm pleased with the result."

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre was at pains to avoid criticising keeper Scott Fox too much for a blunder that handed Rangers their second goal. The keeper allowed Morelos to steal the ball from his feet and tap into an empty net.

"He should've dealt with it and he knows that," he said. "I don't really want to go on too much about his mistake because goalies make mistakes and it's generally a goal that's conceded.

"He knows himself that he's got to do better but there have been plenty of games when he's done well for us.

"But we looked really nervous from the first minute. It's the first time I've had to say to this group that we looked nervous. It has nothing to do with shape, it's to do with individuals being brave on and off the ball."

