Transfer Talk: Roberts deal close, Levein for Hearts job

Return: The Roberts saga could finally be over. SNS

Could today be the day that it's finally over?

After what seems like years of speculation that Patrick Roberts will return to Celtic, it now looks like Brendan Rodgers will add the winger to his squad on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

That probably won't be the end of Celtic's transfer business after the Rivaldo Coetzee deal collapsed at the weekend. With just a few days to strengthen for the Champions League it could be a busy international break for Peter Lawwell.

Speaking of strengthening for the Champions Legaue, PSG aren't satisfied with just adding Neymar to their attack and are to tie up a loan deal for Kylian Mbappe that would see him travelling to Glasgow when the group stage starts.

Overt at Tynecastle, Hearts director of football Craig Levein has ended his search for the club's new manager and has settled on ... Craig Levein.

And Pedro Caixinha has said that he's heading to Portugal this week, leaving all the transfer business to his director of football. That's a luxury new Craig Levein won't have.





