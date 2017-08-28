Celtic announce return of Patrick Roberts on loan deal

The Manchester City winger has rejoined Brendan Rodgers' side on a season-long loan.

Return: Roberts has signed for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have announced the signing of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal.

The winger had returned to his parent club earlier this summer after spending 18 months on loan in Glasgow, winning two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a League Cup medal in his previous spell in Glasgow.

"I love it here and to be back is great and I'm thankful to be finally here," Roberts told Celtic TV.



"We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going again.

"The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that. He is a top manager. I worked under him all of last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."

The 20-year old became a fan's favourite as part of the 'Invincibles' side that went through an entire domestic season without defeat last season. He played for the club 60 times, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists.

That form was why Celtic were keen to sign Roberts again but City were keen for him to be part of the club's pre-season and consider their options. Nice and Southampton were open as possible loan moves but Roberts made it clear his preference was for a return to Celtic.

Roberts becomes Celtic's fourth signing of the summer, following Olivier Ntcham, Kundai Benyu and Jonny Hayes.