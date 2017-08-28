SPFL Wrap: Talking points from the weekend's action

All the big stories from the Scottish Premiership.

Strike: Herrera made three points certain for Rangers. SNS Group

There were 22 goals scored in the Premiership this weekend and plenty to talk about.

Celtic's long unbeaten run came under serious threat at home to St Johnstone but the defending champions wouldn't let their record go without a fight, equalising against the last team to defeat them in a domestic match.

Aberdeen moved to the top of the table after edging an end-to-end match against Partick Thistle.

Rangers travelled to Dingwall looking to bounce back from a difficult spell and got the result they needed, though there were still question marks over some players.

Hibs took a draw from Dundee but the big story was off the park, with John McGinn the subject of a transfer bid from Nottingham Forest. City rivals Hearts fell to defeat at Motherwell and it looks like being Jon Daly's last match in charge of the first team.

Here are some of the main talking points as the top flight takes a break for the small matter of two Scotland World Cup qualifiers.

No Mexican stand-outs for Rangers

Struggle: Pena found it hard to make an impact. SNS Group

The Light Blues faithful finally got a glimpse of the lesser-spotted Carlos Pena as their side edged out Ross County 3-1 in Dingwall. While Colombian frontman Alfredo Morelos embellished his growing reputation with another brace, substitute Pena - Gers' most expensive summer signing at £2.5million - showed why boss Pedro Caixinha has been so reluctant to throw him into action.

He looked sluggish and struggled to find his touch despite having several opportunities to hurt the Staggies after being thrown on midway through the second half.

Compatriot Eduardo Herrera also looked cumbersome at times but at least grabbed the goal which relaxes the pressure on the Ibrox boss.

Celtic never accept defeat on the domestic front

Comeback: Celtic fought back to draw. SNS Group

It looked for a while that St Johnstone would end Celtic's 52-game domestic unbeaten run. Steven MacLean's strike just before the break had the home fans in some state of agitation as the second half wore on and the striker missed a great chance to make it 2-0 when he headed straight at Craig Gordon.

The Perth side had been the last Scottish side to beat Celtic in May, 2016. However, the home side refused to accept defeat and got their reward with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Callum McGregor fired in the leveller. It is going to take something special for a Scottish side to get one over the treble-winners this season.

Aberdeen chase a record

Streak: Aberdeen have hit form on the road. SNS Group

Firhill was the place to be for goals on Saturday as Aberdeen came out on top in a seven-goal thriller, scoring the winner with just six minutes left on the clock.

The hard-earned victory put the Dons top of the table with maximum points from their opening four games but also put them in touching distance of a bit of club history.

Derek McInnes' side have now won seven consecutive Premiership away matches, something the Dons have only previously achieved twice in their history (April - September 1936 and October 1970 - January 1971).

They'll have the chance to set a new club record when they face Hearts at Murrayfield in a fortnight. Aberdeen have found the net 25 times in those seven matches, with 10 of the goals coming across their two visits to Firhill.

Doubt over John McGinn's Hibs future

Bid: Nottingham Forest want McGinn SNS Group

The Hibs midfielder has been continuously linked with a move away from Easter Road throughout the transfer window, but Neil Lennon has not been happy with the behaviour of certain managers. After seeing his side frustrated and held to a 1-1 draw at Dundee, Lennon branded Nottingham Forest's recent offer for the Scotland midfielder "laughable" but did admit the club may be forced to sell if they receive a bid which meets their valuation.

Lennon will want the situation resolved one way or another after suggesting the speculation was behind McGinn's muted Dens Park display.

Accies are on a roll

Form: Accies have had a strong start. SNS Group

Having recorded back-to-back wins over Dundee and Hibs, Martin Canning's Hamilton continued their impressive start to the season as they fought back from two goals down to claim a valuable 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock. Accies' main priority this term will be to again avoid the drop. Considering they collected 35 points in the whole of last term, picking up a fifth of that total in the first four games of the season will offer hope that they can have a less stressful time of it this year.