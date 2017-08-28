James Morrison called up by Scotland as duo drop out

Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney both withdrew from the squad at the weekend.

In: Morrison has been called up. SNS Group

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has called James Morrison up to his squad for the World Cup qualifiers after two players dropped out.

Steven Fletcher was substituted after being injured during Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Burton Albion on Saturday and was unable to join up with the squad while Cairney played the full 90 minutes of Fulham's win at Ipswich but has also been ruled out.

Strachan responded to the withdrawals by drafting in Morrison, who played 70 minutes for West Bromwich Albion as they drew 1-1 at home to Stoke on Sunday.

Morrison was one of the notable omissions from the manager's original 26-man squad, having played the first half of the 2-2 draw with England at Hampden in June.

Scotland travel to play Lithuania on Friday night before facing Malta at home on Monday as the national team works to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. The team are currently in fourth place in their group with four games left to play.



