Strachan: Scotland players will not be fazed by surface

The national team boss says his players will be prepared for the pitch in Lithuania.

Gordon Strachan and his Scotland players have no concerns about playing their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on an artificial surface.

The crucial match in Vilnius will be played at the LFF stadium on artificial turf and that prompted Scotland midfielder Scott Brown to criticise the trend for replacing grass pitches.

Strachan downplayed the impact, saying the players will be well prepared and familiarise themselves with the surface ahead of Friday's match.

"We've known for a long, long time that we're going to play on a surface that we're not used to," the national team boss said.

"Some players have played on surfaces like this and some have never played on it.

"We'll be working on a surface similar tomorrow morning and afternoon and I don't think it's going to be too big a problem because we know what it's all about."

The manager did concede he did have one concern, insisting the preparation would have to be identical to the match itself, having seen a change that affected his team during his time as Celtic boss.

"We're going to ask to make sure that the training conditions are exactly the same as we're going to play on," he said.

"I went with Celtic once to Dynamo Moscow and we trained the night before on a dry surface.

"It was a dry surface even in the warm-up to the game and as soon as we went into the final preparations it got covered with water by fire engines, you name it."

He added: "We were sliding about for the first 20 minutes so we want to make sure the conditions this time will be the same as the playing conditions.

"That's the only stipulation. The rest, we're more than happy to get on and play."