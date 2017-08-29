Transfer Talk: McGinn bid, fans react to Roberts' return

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

John McGinn: Could he be the story of 2017's summer deadline day? SNS

Well, it's over. The transfer saga of the summer window has come to an end and Patrick Roberts is officially back at Celtic.

So what now? Deadline day is on Thursday so the drama is far from over.

John McGinn could be the story to watch out for as Nottingham Forest are reportedly planning another bid for the Hibernian midfielder.

It comes after Neil Lennon described their first bid as "laughable".

Across the city, Craig Levein will be unveiled as the new Hearts manager but goalkeeper Viktor Noring will not have much chance to get used to him in his new role though, after being told he can leave the club.

And Rangers are reportedly still interested in Jamie Walker. So the sagas still are not over then...

