What to expect in the Premiership before Deadline Day

The 2017 summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31.

L-R: Motherwell's Louis Moult, Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Hearts' Jamie Walker. SNS

Prepare yourself for breaking news, social media rumours and most importantly, pizza. Deadline Day is almost here.

The window will traditionally slam shut in Scotland at 11pm on Thursday, bringing an end to another summer full of transfers.

Fans across the country will be gearing up for one of the most special and potentially exciting days in the football calendar so we want to make sure you're ready.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from each Premiership club between now and Thursday night.

Aberdeen

Derek McInnes has been interested in Louis Moult throughout the summer, but the form of another signing, Stevie May, may relax his attitude to further strengthening up front. McInnes expects one or two fringe players to depart before the deadline and is happy with the squad currently at his disposal.

Celtic

The summer transfer saga of 2017 came to an end on Monday when Manchester City's Patrick Roberts rejoined the Hoops, but it's unlikely he will be the club's last bit of business before the window closes. Celtic are keen on bringing Jason Denayer back to the club after the signing of defender Rivaldo Coetzee from Ajax Cape Town fell through. And it could be one in and one out at the back with Erik Sviatchenko now reportedly attracting interest from Italy. Meanwhile, up front, the Scottish champions are said to be interested in PSG striker Odsonne Edouard. Brendan Rodgers recently said: "I expect between now and the end of the market (window) to have a number of additions to the squad."

Dundee

It looks like it could be quiet at Dens Park on Thursday. Neil McCann has made it clear he is happy with his squad at Dundee and it is unlikely he will do any further business. They've brought in nine names so far this summer, welcoming Scott Allan, Roarie Deacon, Jack Hendry, Glen Kamara, Josh Meekings, Sofien Moussa Elliot Parish, Lewis Spence and Randy Wolters.

Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies are unlikely to do any further business after Antonio Rojano was granted a work permit last week. In saying that, however, there have been discussions with a couple of other strikers so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if they pull off another new signing or two before the window closes.

Hearts

It may not be a new face, but the biggest deal going on at Hearts this summer has been the appointment of Craig Levein as manager. And despite only being in the new role a matter of days he already has to contend with Deadline Day. First up is the possibility of losing one of his key players. Jamie Walker has been linked with a move to Rangers all summer but can the new boss put a stop to the move before Thursday night? In the opposite direction, Levein could be on the verge of signing some new faces. At Tuesday's unveiling he said: "We'll maybe manage to do a couple of bits of business before it closes. We're a little light in a couple of areas. That'll be first priority and the second priority will be winning matches."

Hibernian

Neil Lennon remains adamant the club will not be bullied into selling midfielder John McGinn at a low price, but admitted a substantial offer could force their hand. Should that happen, Lennon will have significant funds to replace his man, but as it stands he is not desperate to add to what he already has after a positive start to the season. Following a 1-1 draw at Dundee, Lennon said: "I would doubt it (doing further business) very much. The club has done very well for us and we're in a decent position."

Kilmarnock

After adding as many as 14 players to his squad over the summer, including Stuart Findlay last week, Lee McCulloch is not expecting anymore new faces at Kilmarnock. He could see one or two players leave, however, after describing his squad as "top heavy".

Motherwell

Louis Moult's future has been the subject of much discussion at Fir Park, with the striker looking to leave either this summer or next rather than signing a new contract. Manager Steve Robinson will be looking to keep hold of his star striker, but admitted on Saturday that he is powerless to prevent his departure. He did, however, confirm on Saturday there had been no concrete interest or bids so far. There may still be movement in the opposite direction though, with Robinson previously suggesting that he is keen to bring in another defender and a winger.

Partick Thistle

Left-back Callum Booth tore his posterior knee ligament in the league game against St Johnstone, leaving Alan Archibald in need of reinforcements. Utility man Christie Elliott covered for him in the 4-3 defeat to Aberdeen but he may be in search for a more long-term solution. Booth has been ruled out of action for up to 12 weeks.

Rangers

Pedro Caixinha has already said he would like to add to his squad, despite bringing in ten new faces already. The Portuguese manager has been strongly linked to Hearts' Walker, but could wait until January before making a move. He admitted after Sunday's win over Ross County that he is still after reinforcements, saying: "We know what we want. We are working on what we want and we hope to get it."

Ross County

Ross County are unlikely to get involved in any Deadline Day action having signed Ross Draper earlier in the window. Jim McIntyre confirmed earlier this week that they had completed their business so if anything does happen before Thursday evening it will be a surprise to everyone.

St Johnstone

St Johnstone may have already completed their signing of the summer, having brought Michael O'Halloran in on loan from Rangers, but the club are reportedly still in the market for another goalscorer. Tommy Wright insists he will not sign a player for the sake of it though.