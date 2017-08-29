Patrick Roberts: Celtic wanted to sign me permanently

The Manchester City winger says he pushed for move to Glasgow ahead of other options.

Return: Roberts says he put development first. SNS Group

Patrick Roberts has revealed Celtic were keen to sign him on a permanent deal before he finalised a loan move from Manchester City.

The winger became a fans' favourite during his 18-month loan spell from the English giants, which culminated in him playing a key role in the club going through the domestic season unbeaten and lifting all three trophies.

Roberts returned to City for pre-season training but is now back in Glasgow on a season-long loan, which could have been longer.

"Celtic wanted to sign me permanently," he said.



"City, being as they are and being my parent club, they obviously didn't want to sell me. From that point of view it's good for me that Pep and the team there still want to keep me and keep me involved.

"That's good for me and also letting me come here and carry on my development with the manager and the team is good as well so they have full interest in me, which is good for me personally."

The 20-year old was linked with other clubs in the summer but said he had made it clear a return to Glasgow was his preferred option.

"City were good with me," he said. "We had a few chats and they obviously understood my position and me coming back here was, for me, in my best interest.

"At the end of the day I'm the one playing the football so I've got to be the one making those decisions and they were really good with me and allowed that to happen."

Roberts said he had not spoken to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers much during the summer but that the manager and chief executive Peter Lawwell had both told him at the end of the summer they were keen to sign him again.

He said he was delighted to be back in training and was at the best place for his development.

"Going into training today it doesn't feel like I've been anywhere at all," he said. "It's nice to get that reality again.

"I think everyone knows my feelings on the club and how we performed last year. I feel this team at the moment is a tremendous group of players so I thought for me, the best place to develop is here.

"Especially with the manager and the coaches here that give me the platform to do that. That was behind my thinking."