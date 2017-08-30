Transfer Talk: Celtic want Denayer, Sviatchenko to Italy

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Jason Denayer played for Celtic in the 2014-15 season. SNS Group

We've come a long long way together, through the hard times and the good. We have to celebrate the transfer window and praise it like we should.

But the time has come to say our goodbyes as this is 2017's final Transfer Talk.

Tomorrow is what we've all been waiting for so to make the most of Deadline Day, we'll be bringing you the latest transfer news in a special live blog which will run throughout the day.

But before we close our final TT of the summer, let's look at what's doing the rounds today.

It could be the story of comeback kids from Manchester City this week as Celtic hunt for a defender - they're reportedly keen on resigning Jason Denayer.

And that could be even more vital then ever if reports linking Erik Sviatchenko with a move to Italy are true.



Meanwhile, Celtic are also still in the market for a striker and are supposedly interested in signing PSG's Odsonne Edouard on a loan deal.

Elsewhere, the Jamie Walker to Rangers saga looks to be over, unless Hearts lower their value on the winger and Blackburn Rovers are expected to improve their offer for Motherwell's Ben Heneghan.

