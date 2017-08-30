Celtic face competition to land Jason Denayer on loan

The Hoops have made an approach to Manchester City to sign the defender again.

Target: Celtic want Jason Denayer back in the Hoops. SNS Group

Celtic have made an approach to Manchester City to take Jason Denayer on loan but face competition for the defender's signature, STV has learned.

The Scottish champions are in the market for a centre-back, with a deal for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee falling through last week when a medical issue arose.

Celtic have targeted Denayer as a possible signing ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, opening discussions with Manchester City about a year-long loan deal.

It would bring the player to Glasgow for a second spell after a similar deal under Ronny Deila in the 2014-15 season.

STV understands there are four other teams in competition for the Belgian defender but it may be a tall order for Celtic to get their man.

No team has reached a formal agreement with City as yet and Celtic could still be an option.

If a deal was completed, Denayer would be the second Manchester City player to come back as a loanee this summer. Patrick Roberts completed his return to Celtic Park on Monday.

Roberts was Celtic's fourth signing of the transfer window, following Jonny Hayes, Kundai Benyu and Olivier Ntcham.