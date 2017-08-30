Rangers close in on deal for Cardiff defender Declan John

A loan agreement for the full-back could be concluded within 24 hours.

Loan: Rangers have moved to sign Declan John. PA

Rangers are close to completing the signing of Cardiff City full-back Declan John on loan.

Ibrox director of football Mark Allen is hopeful of concluding a deal for the left-sided defender in the next 24 hours, with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha out of the country.

The 22-year old, who can also play as a wing-back, has been out of the picture at Cardiff and looks set to make a move to Glasgow in search of first team football.

John is a Welsh international who has made more than 40 appearances for the Championship club and also spent time on loan at Barnsley and Chesterfield.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said in June that he expected John to depart the club, saying the payer needed a move to kickstart his career.

"I think Declan will move on," Warnock said. "I had a good chat with him last season. I think the time has come for him to try his luck somewhere else.

"He's a little bit stale with us, he's not going to get much of a look in. I look at the left-back and left forward positions and he's kind of in between in the Championship.

"I think he could do a job somewhere and I think he's got to be playing now. I'm not going to stop him."

The defender would become Rangers' 11th signing of the summer, following Bruno Alves, Dalcio, Daniel Candeias, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos, Eduardo Herrera, Carlos Pena, Fabio Cardoso, Graham Dorrans and Aaron Nemane through the door at Ibrox.

The Ibrox club remain keen on Hearts' Jamie Walker with less than two days left before the transfer window closes.