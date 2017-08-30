Dundee seal deal for former Athletic Bilbao defender
Left-back Jon Aurtenetxe has signed a short-term deal with Neil McCann's side.
Dundee have announced the signing of Spanish defender Jon Aurtenetxe on a short-term deal.
The 25-year old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, boasts Spanish top flight experience but was most recently at third-tier side SD Amorebieta.
He has been on trial at Dens Park and has impressed manager Neil McCann enough to be offered a deal until January.
Aurtenetxe has played more than 100 times for Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo, appearing in Europe for the former and picking up a Europa League runners-up medal in 2012.