Dundee seal deal for former Athletic Bilbao defender

Left-back Jon Aurtenetxe has signed a short-term deal with Neil McCann's side.

Impressed: McCann signed Aurtenetxe after a trial. SNS Group

Dundee have announced the signing of Spanish defender Jon Aurtenetxe on a short-term deal.

The 25-year old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, boasts Spanish top flight experience but was most recently at third-tier side SD Amorebieta.

He has been on trial at Dens Park and has impressed manager Neil McCann enough to be offered a deal until January.

Aurtenetxe has played more than 100 times for Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo, appearing in Europe for the former and picking up a Europa League runners-up medal in 2012.