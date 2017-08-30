Scotland will not have it easy, warns Lithuania boss

Edgaras Jankauskas is confident of success in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas has warned Scotland they will not have it easy in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Vilnius.

Scotland need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive and face a side who took a point in the previous match at Hampden.

Jankauskas, who spent two years at Hearts as a player and a season as assistant manager, said his players had put in the work and were in the right frame of mind to deliver a blow to Gordon Strachan and his team.

"I'm confident because I think the preparation is going well and our players are motivated as well," Jankauskas told STV.

"We know we have tough games ahead of us but we know dedication can turn any dream into a reality."

The match will be played on an artificial surface, something Scotland midfielder Scott Brown expressed his unhappiness about.

Strachan downplayed concerns and Jankauskas said that he didn't think Scotland would have a big problem adapting.

"Of course we know this pitch a little bit better than our opponent but as I mentioned, when you play such a high-profile team they can adapt to any condition." he said.

"They have proven that through the years so I think the chances are even."

Jankauskas in his playing days at Hearts. SNS Group